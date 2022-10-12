Jena Sims, the wife of professional golferBrooks Koepka, was trolled by people after posting lingerie photos ... on her wedding day.

And now, she revealed that “she’s been on a blocking spree” after getting unwarranted comments from people that appear to attack the images from her special day.

“Been on a blocking spree lately. If you’re coming for me, I’ll help ya see our way out,” the Pageant of Hope founder wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday (11 October), flashing the peace sign.

In another Instagram Story, the Steve Madden collaborator said that when she shares content, including the cheeky side-by-side shots between herself and Koepka from their wedding in June, she’s doing it for herself.

“I like those photos. I’m proud of my body at the wedding,” Sims said. “I thought it was a funny contrast; people took it so seriously.”

The pictures in question, which were shared on her page on Tuesday, feature Koepka and Sims getting ready ahead of their extravagant Turks and Caicos nuptials.

The four-time major champion can be seen wearing “groom” briefs, while a Sims, dressed in lingerie, poses beside her dress, all smiles.

Sims further told the critics on Tuesday not to take what she shares “so literally.”

Despite some negative comments, many people shared nothing but positivity with Sims about the wedding post.

One person wrote: “Loll these r so cute!!”

“Literally speechless!!!! You’re so beautiful.”

A third wrote: “You didn’t tell me you are breaking Instagram today.”

Both Sims and Koepka have shared photos from their wedding day on social media throughout the summer, with the LIV Golf pro noting in a post from August that it was the “best week” of their lives.