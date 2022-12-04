Elon Musk is indisputably controversial (not least after he bought out Twitter in October) and that means it’s easy for most of us to have an opinion on him – especially the likes of TV personality Caitlin Jenner, who has issued her own message for the Tesla founder.

It comes after Musk’s ownership of Twitter has seen him reinstate the Twitter account of ex-US President Donald Trump (after it was banned following the January 6 insurrection last year), and amplify unsubstantiated claims that Twitter colluded with Democrat politicians.

Musk’s support of the right end of the political spectrum prompted Jenner to tweet on Saturday: “@elonmusk I hope you are surrounded by massive security and in an extremely safe undisclosed location – you just became public enemy number one to some very very bad people.

“I pray for your safety and thank you for your bravery! We need more @elonmusk in our society!”

No. No we do not.

Nevertheless, Musk is yet to respond to Jenner’s tweet – he probably has better things to do.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Other Twitter users have replied to the tweet though, ridiculing Jenner’s support for the individual.

One wrote: “For 44 billion dollars he could have donated to homeless veterans, ended starvation, gave raises to his slaved employees, and so much more BUT he decided a platform full of ‘freedom’ is more important.”

Journalist Ksenija Pavlovic Mcateer added: “Get real. He is not [Edward Snowden]. Nothing will happen to @elonmusk. He did not reveal state secrets. He just assigned a journalist to deliver a few curated messages for him.”

This all makes for underwhelming news, for sure.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.