Athlete-turned-reality-star Caitlyn Jenner says she thinks Twitter shadow-banned her after she announced she would be contributing to Fox News.

On Thursday, Jenner, 72, joined America Reports, to speak on Elon Musk's recent proposal to buy Twitter, which Jenner supports.

In an SEC filing, Musk offered to buy the platform with the intention to take the company private in order to protect it as "the platform for free speech around the globe."

Jenner's support for Musk is in part due to an alleged shadowban the media personality says she's faced after announcing she will be a contributor to Fox News.

"Two weeks ago, guess what, I joined Fox News, and guess what happened- I got shadow-banned on Twitter," Jenner told America Reports. "My engagement went down dramatically and I was absolutely shocked."

Shadowbanning is when a user's content is blocked discretely from showing up on timelines or news feeds without notifying the user or followers of an official ban. Most often, shadowbans occur when a user is subtly violating the terms and conditions of the site or has become a controversial figure.



Jenner explained her positive history with Twitter to emphasize the strange sudden lack of engagement.

"I love Twitter, I've used it for years," Jenner began. "I joined in 2015 and broke the world record, I got a Guinness Book of World Records, fastest ever to one million followers."

But now, Jenner says her "reach is much less."

The 72-year-old went on to express her discontent with social media companies and other big companies saying they have 'become captive to their woke employees.' Jenner cited Disney as an example.

"I hope Elon Musk comes in here and changes this," Jenner said.

It is unclear if Twitter issued a legitimate shadowban on Jenner. In the past, the company has denied shadowbanning.

