Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter for $41,390,000,000 or he'll step down as shareholder

Elon Musk has offered to buy the whole of Twitter for $41.39billion dollars.

Despite recently becoming the social media platform's biggest shareholder, he submitted a letter to the board on Wednesday (13 April) with his offer, writing: "Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it."

"It's a high price and your shareholders will love it," the billionaire added.

Musk thinks that taking the company private will give more opportunity for free speech on the platform.

Given that his net worth is a cool $282 billion, the offer will barely dent his wallet.



