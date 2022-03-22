Disney employees walk out over company's response to 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Disney employees are planning to stage a walkout over the company's controversial response to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill.

LGBTQ+ communities have said Bob Chapek, Disney's CEO, was too slow to respond to criticism of it.

Dubbed the 'Disney Do Better' walkout, Disney has said it "respects our colleagues' right to express their views and we pledge our ongoing support of the LGBTQ+ community".

It's unknown how many Disney employees are planning to join the protest, with some reportedly fearing they'll lose their jobs.

