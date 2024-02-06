Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris made a rare appearance with his wife at the Grammy Awards and it seems his relationship status came as a shock to many.

Harris famously dated singer-songwriter Taylor Swift between 2015 and 2016, before the pair broke it off.

Years later, he has found true love after posing in pictures with his wife, BBC Radio 1 presenter and TV broadcaster Vick Hope, at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday 4 February.

According to reports, Harris and Hope got married in September 2023 after they started dating in 2022.

In a post on his Instagram, he shared a photo of himself and Hope together on the red carpet, giving people a glimpse into the lives of the usually very private couple.

He captioned the picture: “Grammy night with the wife!”

But, their marriage was news to a lot of people, many of whom shared their surprise in the comments.

“Wait when did he get married?!?” one person asked.

Another added: “I didn't know he's married.”

On X/Twitter, another person posted: “I was today years old when I learned Calvin Harris got married and now my day is ruined goodbye.”

Harris was faced with a rather awkward encounter at the Grammy Awards as his ex, Swift, was sat at a table close to him inside the arena.

But, the pair showed no signs of ill will toward each other as Harris joined the audience as they clapped Swift as she returned to her seat.

