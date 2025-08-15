A plus-size influencer and model has been forced to speak out, after she was faced with "utterly disgusting" trolling, when a photo of her and Arsenal player, Declan Rice went viral.

Felicity Hayward, who boasts almost 300,000 followers for her fashion and football content, was invited to the Adidas and Arsenal third kit launch, which is where she met the midfielder.

The pair took a photo together, and she posted it on social media - because why shouldn't she?

However, those unfamiliar with the creator wrongly assumed she was Lauren Fryer, Rice's long-term girlfriend, who has had to come off social media completely due to unsolicited comments about her weight and appearance, and spun their own narrative.

Within 12 hours, the vile comments started pouring in - which we won't share here - and now Hayward has spoken out about the ordeal; noting that she understands why the 26-year-old's partner was forced to stay offline in the first place.

@felicityhayward can you all just leave me alone now.

Branding the trolling "the worst" she's ever had, she told followers in a video: "They're coming from full grown men.

"Lauren is absolutely gorgeous and the issue here isn't that people are suggesting that I am her, it's the fact that whether it is me or her in the image, they're using this opportunity to try and drag a woman down for her appearance."

She continued: "For me, football is supposed to be about community, but a lot of men online are ruining this for everybody.

"There is nothing wrong with my weight, or his long-term partner, Lauren's.

"Just keep your mouth shut babe", she concluded.

Since detailing the extent of just how far the comments had gone, Hayward has been flooded with support.

"Ah this infuriates me! You’re stunning. As is his girlfriend. Some men just can’t get over women being gorgeous, happy AND plus size! So sorry this has happened to you", one follower wrote.

"I can’t tell you how sad & frustrated this makes me. I’m so sorry you have had to make this video", another added.

"Literally came to your page to check if you’re ok. I’m so sorry such an exciting moment has become a nightmare. Sending you love", a third penned.

Another day on the cruel side of the internet.

