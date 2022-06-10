Candace Cameron Bure got emotional as she thought about “the state of the world.”

On Thursday, the Full House alum took to her Instagram Stories to share the following: “Do you ever scroll through Instagram and just get sad at the state of the world? That’s me right now.”

As she spoke, Cameron Bure held her hands to her face, grabbed the back of her head, covered her eyes, and took a deep breath before letting out a soft squeal.

The actress then shared that she would do a “gratitude challenge” to encourage people to express what there is to be grateful for.

“I’m going to think of the things that I am grateful for, and I am grateful for God, Lord Jesus Christ, who’s in control of all of it,” she said.

Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Cameron bure also said that she’s grateful that God has given people and herself “the ability to be justified before Him and be sanctified throughout the process of my life and that He redeems it all at the end.”

“Do you ever scroll through Instagram and just get sad at the state of the world? That’s me right now.” @candacebure/Instagram

Her sentimental Instagram video happened two weeks after she was left in tears following the gruesome Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, as reported byPage Six.

“With the tragedy and the loss of those 21 people, that is so hard, and as a mother, I grieve, and I just want to grieve with the people of Uvalde and the families,” she said on May 26 as she wiped her tears away after receiving criticism for not speaking out sooner.

Cameron Bure also noted that she was there and “grieving” with the people and families in Uvalde following the tragedy.

Over the years, she has frequently opened up about the importance of her faith and used her platforms to discuss her religious viewpoints.

“He rescued me; He saved me, He delivered me, and knowing those truths led me to real repentance and change,” she penned on her website.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.