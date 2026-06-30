Cara Delevingne has publicly confirmed she was "entangled" with Amber Heard following the actress's divorce from Johnny Depp, revealing the Pirates of the Caribbean star was "driven crazy by jealousy" over their closeness. The British model stated that Depp's intense reaction stemmed from their time working together on the film London Fields.

The catwalk star, who was first romantically linked with Heard in 2016 – the same year Heard initiated divorce proceedings from Depp – made the admission during an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast. When Theroux directly questioned her about "the Johnny Depp thing" and his alleged jealousy, Delevingne initially hesitated before confirming the connection.

"Am I meant to comment?" Delevingne responded, before elaborating: "Yeah. It’s because we did a movie together, and it was called London Fields. He was also doing the movie. I think he was pretty driven crazy, by jealousy, I suppose. Nothing was happening at that point. Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose."

Pressed by Theroux, Delevingne clarified: "No, I don’t suppose. I do know. Yeah. An entanglement? What is the word?" She accepted Theroux's definition of a "relatively short-lived liaison or series of physical encounters," adding: "We were close for a long time, and then when they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled, I suppose. But she was also entangled with other people," a reference Theroux clarified as Elon Musk.

Cara Delevingne at 2021 Met Gala Getty Images for The Met Museum

Heard and Depp's marriage, which began in February 2015, was short-lived, with Heard filing for divorce and obtaining a temporary restraining order in May 2016. Their divorce was finalised the following year. In 2022, Depp successfully sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post article, which his legal team argued implied he was an abuser. This followed a UK libel case where Depp sued News Group Newspapers over an article calling him a "wife beater," with a judge ruling the content "substantially true."

During the same podcast interview, Delevingne, who is now sober and pursuing a music career, also spoke candidly about her past struggles with substance abuse, including ketamine and cocaine.

She described her relationship with drugs as deeply problematic, stating: "I wasn’t doing drugs all the time, but my relationship with them was the problem. They were my best friend, they were my support, they were the thing that I could control my emotions with, I thought. They kept me going, they soothed me when I was alone. I hated being alone. It was all of those things. My relationship with them was a problem."

She recounted how her drug use impacted her professional life, leading to "benders" during breaks from work. "Instead of working for so long or doing a film for a period of time, and having a week off, the week wouldn’t be a holiday and rest, it would be benders, caning it, which isn’t nice for the body or mind," she explained.

Amber Heard during the Johnny Depp trial Getty

Delevingne recalled a specific incident during London Fashion Week: "I was opening a bunch of shows... Burberry in London Fashion Week, and I had not slept, and I had to go and do three shows that day. I remember opening Top Shop, and I was walking like a snake, almost like waving, but people thought it was on purpose, but it’s because I couldn’t walk properly."

The model also addressed the severe mental health issues she experienced as a teenager, revealing: "I was suicidal and hurting myself, and there was just the loudest voice in my head telling me I needed to disappear."

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can contact Samaritans for free on 116 123, or visit samaritans.org.