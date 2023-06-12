Christian conservatives are accusing Cardi B of 'blasphemy' and being in the illuminati

Cardi B has showcased a new hairstyle, and some have accused the singer of ‘blasphemy’.

The Grammy-winner unveiled a new look showing colourful crosses on her long blonde hair, with the caption “LET ME POP IT OFF !” and fans loved it, with the post racking up over 4 million likes.

One fan commented: “Love this look”.

“You look gorgeous,” wrote another.

However, some were less than impressed with the rapper’s new style, with one Christian accusing the singer of ‘blasphemy’.

“Stop blaspheming God and Jesus Christ,” they wrote.

Another said, “y’all worship the devil”

“Disrespecting the cross will not save your soul. Get right with Jesus now whilst he can still be found. Time is running out,” said another user.

Some also claimed that in the second photo Cardi B was referencing the Illuminati through her hand.

“Y’all seen the second photo right is that not the illuminati”, commented one user.

Another wrote: “Beware of illuminati”.

This isn’t the first time Cardi B has upset conservatives. The release of her song 'WAP' with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, upset many for its explicit lyrics.

At the time, Republican congressional candidate James P. Bradley wrote: “Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure.”

Ben Shapiro, a conservative political commentator also expressed disgust at the chart-topping song.

“This is what the feminist movement was all about. It’s not really about women being treated as independent, full-rounded human beings.” He added, “And if you say anything different you’re a misogynist.”

However, the star seemed unbothered but conservative’s reactions, tweeting: “I can’t believe conservatives soo mad about WAP.”

And she’s probably thinking the same now.

