Cardi B and City Girls rapper JT got into a heated Twitter exchange on Monday after JT congratulated GloRilla's single with Cardi B – but excluded her name.

JT soon responded to eagle-eyed fans, saying: "NAH actually the tweet was too long! PLUS Cardi Been having top 10’s I been congratulating her for years this is GLO first one, I’ve been ignoring y’all but y’all are hella annoying, move round & get off my D*CK thank YOU!"

Minutes later, Cardi randomly retweeted Chart Data, celebrating her for securing a top 10 single on the Hot 100 for six years straight. "And my records live in the top ten," she tweeted in all caps.

Cardi then wrote "lapdog" and didn't @ anyone, to which JT wrote: "I hope you don’t think you no BULLY!!!" followed by "wiener dog," and also didn’t @ anyone.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Cardi then insinuated their drama started in Twitter DMs before blowing up on their timelines.

She posted: "So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener. Why you playing dumb? And YOU talking about a talent?! Haaaaa! You forgot P tried to put me on wit your writer?"

Cardi responded, "I’m not even doing this on the timeline!It’s becoming real repetitive for doggy treats. We already addressing it in the DM’s. GOODBYE YALL."





Cardi called JT "prison pants" at one point, referencing her prison stint for credit card fraud.

JT, born Jatavia Johnson, confirmed the news on her Instagram Story in 2018. She said: "Did more than I thought I could imagine in this short period of time out on bond. Now it’s time for me to knock this down and come back strong forever. Hold my baby down y’all."

The musicians continued exchanging petty shots online before signing off for the evening.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

