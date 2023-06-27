Cardi B warns Offset after he accuses her of cheating on him

Cardi B has issued a warning to her husband Offset after he claimed she cheated on him in a now-deleted Instagram story.

Rappers Cardi B and Offset have been married since 2017 and have two children together, but it seems all is not well in their union.

The revelation came on Monday 26 June, when Offset posted a shocking claim on his Instagram story, writing: “My wife f**ked a N**** on me gang yall n****s know how I come.”

Later that day, Cardi B also took to social media, singing in a Twitter Space conversation the verse of the Keyshia Cole song “I Should Have Cheated”.

She sang: “First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

Cardi B went on, telling fans, “Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man,” adding, “That motherf**ker spiraling and thinking s**t.”

She continued, arguing that if she really had cheated on him, the rumours would have already gotten out.

The native New Yorker explained: “Can't f**k no regular degular shmegular because they gonna tell the world. And I can't f**k nobody in the industry because they gonna tell too.”

The rapper then specifically addressed her husband Offset, saying: “Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid.

“Going crazy over a f**king Space. Don’t play with me. What the f**k. Stop playing. That’s all I’m gonna motherf**king say.”

Cardi continued: “Get the f**k out of here, n****. Like, you can’t be serious. Don’t play, motherf**ker. Got me looking f**king crazy and s**t for no reason. Anyways, I'm out. Y’all know what it is.”

