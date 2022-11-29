Balenciaga has offered a statement following its controversial campaign that featured children holding what some have described as "BDSM-inspired" teddy bears.

In a post on Instagram, the French fashion house said they "strongly condemn child abuse" and "it was never our intent to include it in our narrative."

The first ad under fire, a "gift collection campaign" released on November 22, featured teddy bears in leather gear which has been likened to S&M ensemble. One of the photos showed a child holding a bear dressed in restraints with a lock and chain around its neck.

They said: "This was a wrong choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure in assessing and validating images. The responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone."





All of the celebrities who have spoken out against Balenciaga





The second ad facing criticism was for Spring 2023, intended to replicate a "business office environment."

Some spectators had noticed a suspicious court document, which the brand addressed in its statement.

Balenciaga said the campaign "included a photo from a page in the background from a Supreme Court ruling 'United States v. Williams' 2008 which confirms as illegal and not protected by freedom of speech the promotion of child pornography."

"All the items included in this shooting were provided by third parties that confirmed in writing that these props were fake office documents."

Since faced with scrutiny, Balenciaga removed all their Instagram posts (before posting the statement) and various celebrities have spoken out, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.





Kim Kardashian

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," Kardashian told her followers.

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period," Kim continued. "I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."

Addressing her future plans to work with the brand again, Kardashian said: "As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."





Kanye West

Kanye West called out fellow celebrities for not condemning Balenciaga, comparing the ordeal to when Adidas froze his accounts.

"We saw me get debunked," he said. "If that can happen to someone like me, what’s happening to all of America? What’s happening to all of the world?"

He then suggested that "all the celebrities are controlled," before adding: "You don’t see no celebrities talking about the Balenciaga situation.

"Don't let [these celebrities] influence you in any way because they're controlled by the people who really influence the world."





Bethenny Frankel

The former Real Housewives of New York star and Skinny Girl founder Bethenny Frankel chimed in on the Balenciaga controversy, suggesting that A-listers have stayed quiet due to contracts.









Author Gianno Caldwell

"This year, more than any year in recent history, we have to protect our children," author Gianno Caldwell wrote on Twitter.

"What they learn in schools, what they see on TV and social media must be carefully monitored. The Balenciaga scandal is one of many examples of children's innocence under attack."









Cooper Kupp

The NFL star took to Twitter to call out Balenciaga.

He wrote: "Please make yourself aware of the attack against our young ones by @balenciaga, and ensure that they are held responsible for it!"









Bella Hadid reportedly removes Balenciaga-associated posts

According to the Daily Mail, the supermodel reportedly deleted images promoting the luxury brand.

She allegedly shared a string of snaps from a Balenciaga campaign, before quickly deleting them from her Instagram feed.









North Korean human rights activist Yeonmi Park

North Korean human rights activist Yeonmi Park has spoken about Balenciaga’s new ad campaign.

"The hypocrisy of celebrities and the elite is beyond belief," she wrote on Twitter on Monday (November 28). "If we cannot stand up for innocent children, what can we possibly stand up for?

"Normalisation on pedophilia must stop right here, right now!"





Updates to follow...

