There are some celebrities who have made their mark on society in the best way, so much so that people would like them to take on an even bigger role—the presidency.

It’s not the craziest idea, after all, America has had its share of celebrities in the White House. Lest you forget that former President Ronald Reagan was once a famous actor.

Whether it's due to their phenomenal public speaking skills, their humanitarian impact, or their sharp wit; many believe that a select few of Hollywood’s A-listers have what it takes to be the President of the United States.

Some of these include stars like Britney Spears who has undergone a radical past 13 years with her conservatorship and emerged victorious, or Kim Kardashian who is pursuing a career in law after getting involved in criminal justice reform.

With so many celebs who are considered worthy (and those who have proven time and time again they should have no part in politics), we’ve chosen the top six celebrities that we’d like to see run for president. These options include the moral, humorous, and whimsical choices from celebdom.

Jeremy Strong





Jeremy Strong Getty Images

Jeremy Strong recently made headlines for his magnificent profile in The New Yorker. In the profile, many learned just how much he gives to his work, and does an extensive amount of method acting. If there’s one role Strong could method act the heck out of it’s the presidency—I mean he would absolutely kill it.



Plus if his character in Succession Kendall Roy is any indicator, taking on the highest office in the land would spark a need to achieve excellence.

Billy on the Street





Billy Eichner Getty Images

Billy Eichner is fearless. There is no one I would trust more to be out on the streets canvassing. Where it concerns seeking out a general consensus on important topics, Eichner would stand firm on his opinion, regardless of opposing opinions. He’s a force to be reckoned with and when the time comes for him to meet with other world leaders, there’s no chance he would fold.

Eichner is frankly, incredibly intimidating and that can only result in the best for our country.

Meghan Markle

<p>Meghan Markle </p> Getty Images

Let’s cut the jokes for a second. Meghan Markle is a person who has completely taken control of her life when it reached toxic and distressing levels. She has shown the public that she has what it takes to lead with empathy and kindness if given the chance to do so her own way.

She cares deeply for a variety of charitable work and has continued to do so with her husband since stepping down as senior royal members. Mental health, paid maternity leave, and hunger relief are but a few of the issues that she has committed to making a difference in. These qualities would surely make her a popular choice amongst new, young voters.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SXSW

Another fairly obvious choice is Michelle Obama. Mrs. Obama did a phenomenal job as the first lady and gathered quite a fan base of people hoping she would run for president once her husband left the office. As we all know, that did not happen despite everyone’s pleading for her to do so.

Since leaving the White House in 2016, Obama has continued to reinvent herself and remain heavily involved in political elections. Both a lawyer and a writer she has become a role model for women and an advocate for healthy families, service members and their families, higher education, and international adolescent girls education.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The Rock (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is loved by many far and wide. He’s a celebrity who remains humble despite his huge success. Having begun his stint to fame thanks to his wrestling career in the WWE, Johnson has done just about it all since then.

In 2000, he appeared at the Democratic National Convention on behalf of the WWE non-partisan “Smackdown Your Vote” campaign. Additionally, he founded the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation in 2006, a charity that works with terminally ill and at-risk children.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian/Twitter/Instagram

Kim Kardashian route to fame has been unconventional, to say the least, but since being in the public eye she has completely transformed herself into one of the most respected entrepreneurs and has even recently revealed her plans to become a lawyer.

Kardashian has expressed interest in criminal justice reform, similarly to her late father Robert Kardashian, and has since saved the lives of many who had been sentenced to life in prison including Alice Marie Johnson. She has also gotten more involved in politics on her social media platforms. Who knows? Today a lawyer, and tomorrow POTUS? We could see it.

Britney Spears





Britney Spears Invision

Britney Spears was forced to become brave, strong, and optimistic during her 13-year long conservatorship. While so many of her rights were taken away—including her voice and ability to speak out about the horrendous lifestyle she was living—her fan base stepped up for her.

We’ve seen how much of an impact the #FreeBritney movement has had on its own, imagine what that would look like if thrown into a larger scale. If Spears ever decided to run for President, she would have a surge of people cheering her on, no doubt. Since her conservatorship ended, she’s spoken out about the injustices other people in her situation are in, those without a large group of supporters on the internet. She’s become an advocate for unfair, cruel conservatorship systems that are in place; and there is so much she can do with her status and newfound freedom.