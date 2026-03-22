Football star calls out Chappell Roan after security leaves stepdaughter in tears

Former Arsenal footballer Jorginho Frello has called out Chappell Roan after her security guard allegedly left his 11-year-old step-daughter in tears.

In a lengthy statement shared with his 5 million Instagram followers, Frello described an "upsetting" incident involving his wife, Cat Cavelli (Catherine Harding), and her daughter Ada, whom she shares with Jude Law.

The family were staying at the same São Paulo hotel as Roan during Lollapalooza, a famed music festival.

Ada, an 11-year-old fan of Roan, "woke up incredibly excited, she even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire. @chappellroan".

The 'Pink Pony Club' singer was reportedly staying at the same hotel as the family, but things seemingly took a turn when the young girl walked past the star at breakfast.

"My daughter, like any child, recognised her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her," Frello wrote. "And the worst part is she didn't even approach her. She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything".

He described what happened next as "completely disproportionate".

"A large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn't allow my daughter to 'disrespect' or 'harass' other people," Frello claimed, adding that he's unsure how the interaction (or rather, lack of) is considered harrassment.

"He even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears. My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot," Frello continued.

Jorginho Frello/Instagram

Frello went on to cite his own experience in the spotlight, acknowledging his understanding of "respect and boundaries".

"What happened there was not that. It was just a child admiring someone," he penned.

"It's sad to see this kind of treatment coming from those who should understand the importance of fans. At the end of the day, they are the ones who build all of this," he continued.

"I sincerely hope this serves as a moment of reflection. No one should have to go through this, especially not a child. @chappellroan WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION," Frello signed off.

Inevitably, people took to social media to share their views on the alleged incident, with one writing: "Her career is a privilege. Not a burden like she acts like it is."

Another quipped: "Chappell, if you don’t want this life. Ya gotta go do something else."

Meanwhile, a third highlighted: "An 11 year old. AN 11 YEAR OLD."

Others jumped to the star's defence, with one chiming in: "Comments didn’t pass the vibe check. Celebrities are people too. Shame on all yall for speaking like you know what it’s like."

In 2024, Roan shared a statement, in which she addressed fan behaviour.

"If you’re still asking, ‘Well, if you didn’t want this to happen, then why did you choose a career where you knew you wouldn’t be comfortable with the outcome of success?’—understand this: I embrace the success of the project, the love I feel, and the gratitude I have. What I do not accept are creepy people, being touched, and being followed," one paragraph read.

Indy100 reached out to Chappell Roan's representative for comment

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