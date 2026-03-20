Republican slammed for ‘out of touch’ advice to Americans amid rising gas prices

After US president Donald Trump launched strikes on Iran and, in turn, caused oil and gas prices to rise, the 79-year-old argued that “when oil prices go up, we [America] make a lot of money”.

His vice president JD Vance, meanwhile, somehow pinned the blame on Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden, claiming the Democrat “left us in a terrible situation”.

And now, as the average regular gas price in the US reaches $3.91, former sports commentator turned aspiring politician Michele Tafoya has addressed the crisis with remarks which haven’t gone down well, either…

Speaking to Todd Starnes of Tennessee’s KWAM radio, the US Senate candidate for Minnesota accepted how “frustrating” and “hard” soaring gas prices are for Americans, but not without offering her own advice for those struggling.

“I think right now at least just kind of keeping a stiff upper lip. Maybe you take one less trip to Starbucks and so that gas goes a little further,” she said.

Yes, really.

Unsurprisingly, X/Twitter users didn’t appreciate the suggestion, branding it “out of touch”:

“Republicans losing the Senate is going to be glorious,” commented another:

A third described Tafoya as “Marie Antoinette with a travel mug”, referring to the French queen associated with the ‘oblivious’ phrase “let them eat cake” (although it’s likely she never said it):

And Democratic candidate Fred Wellman said: “They always go to Starbucks or ‘avocado toast’ strawmen because in their privileged world that’s how they spend their gobs of money ‘frivolously’”:

Tafoya has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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