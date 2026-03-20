GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar 'ramps up' game testing ahead of release

Rockstar Games seems to be ramping up game testing ahead of GTA 6's release, according to new job listings.

The last official Grand Theft Auto 6 updates came in February, when Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, confirmed GTA 6's release date remains on track for 19 November, marketing will begin this Summer and there are plans for physical editions at launch.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps, screenshots and pre-order announcements.

Follow indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest breaking news, confirmed details and fan reactions as they happen.

Rockstar Games 'ramps up' game testing ahead of release Rockstar Games is hiring for two new roles at its studio in India in its QA (Quality Assurance) department. One is for an Associate Production Co-ordinator and another is for an Associate QA Tester - Game Functionality. Both are full-time, in-office jobs at Rockstar India in Bangalore. The job descriptions do not mention GTA 6 specifically but it's highly likely these roles will involve key work on the upcoming game, meaning it's looking like Rockstar is starting to ramp up testing as 19 November draws ever closer.

'Something is cooking' @GTAVI_Countdown, a X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA and Rockstar Games, claims "something is cooking" at the studio. That's because the user spotted Rockstar Games shared its weekly GTA Online update - but with a link to the same Newswire article from last week. Rockstar posted twice about GTA Online on Thursday (19 November) and indeed, both links go back to a Newswire article dated 12 March. @GTAVI_Countdown previously spotted that it seemed odd GTA Online rewards were going through to the start of April and beyond, when usually they're weekly. There have also been a number of claims on social media we could see something on GTA 6 in April. This is all nothing more than speculation at present.

Eight months until GTA 6 releases It's eight months to the day until GTA 6 releases. The most highly anticipated game of all time is currently scheduled to release on 19 November. Let's hope everything stays on track between now and then...

GTA 6 price 'revealed' by Take-Two CEO Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick may have hinted at the price for GTA 6. In an interview with The Game Business, speaking about AI, Zelnick was asked about in-game ads. This was in reference to the company owning studios such as Zynga which develop mobile, free-to-play games. Speaking about ads in games across their portfolio, Zelnick said: "For free-to-play titles, yes. For titles for which you've paid 70 or 80 bucks, no. "We have some limited advertising inside games like NBA 2K because that, you know, it fits with the vernacular. You want to see advertising in an arena, in a stadium because you would if you were there in real life but that's not a big economic contributor. "[It's] very difficult for me to believe that we would want to have interstitial advertising in a game that someone paid 70 or 80 bucks for, [that] would seem unfair." To be clear, Zelnick is not saying specifically that GTA 6 will cost $70 or $80. But given he says that price point twice in relation to Take-Two's portfolio of games, and doesn't hint at anything higher, that could spell good news for GTA 6.

'Rockstar is still light years ahead of the industry' from GTA6 With a lot of talk online about Nvidia's DLSS 5, one Redditor has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit saying why "Rockstar is still light years ahead of the industry". Revolutionary_Cod_62 posted three GTA 6 screenshots and said: "A reminder that GTA 6 looks this good with zero generative AI involved in development and on a base PS5." And others have been commenting on the post. Ok_Cardiologist_54 said: "That shot of Brian always trips me out." raptors201966 said: "Rockstar should drop a public statement flexing that the game wasn't AI generated just to clown all the other companies." Medium_Leadership_70 said: "GTA isn't photorealistic, the characters don't look like real pictures, there is an art style there and that's what makes the game good." irosemary said: "This game is going to be f****** insane. RDR2 was already very impressive but GTA 6 is set in the modern day that we're more familiar with. Immersion levels will be off the charts." Kasm001 said: "PS5 Pro PSSR 2.0 is here. GTA 6 is going to be crazy with it."

Zelnick comments reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's comments being confident about a new Grand Theft Auto game appealing to a brand new audience. In an interview with The Game Business, Zelnick said: "If you have a console and you're over 17, just explain to me how is it that you've decided, no GTA 6, not interested. I just don't see it personally but you don't like to claim success before it occurs." And fans have been having their say in the comments on a Reddit post about this. OG-87 said: "Yeah but lower that to like 10." Affectionate_Guess55 said: "It's a crazy thing to say and somehow also probably not far off the truth." Far_Adeptness9884 said: "Probably 90 per cent of all gamers will play it." preschooljuul said: "I'm upgrading from the Xbox Series S to X just to play it." LegendNomad said: "I mean, some people just don't like GTA and that's their opinion."

Take-Two CEO talks AI, in-game ads and release expectations Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has said it's "laughable" AI could create Grand Theft Auto games, calling in-game ads "unfair" for players that have paid a good sum of money for a game and expects GTA 6 to be a success among a new audience for the series. In an interview with The Game Business, speaking about AI, Zelnick said: "The notion that somehow new tools would allow an individual to push a button and generate a hit, market a hit, and bring it to many millions of consumers around the world... It's a laughable notion. It's just never been the case with entertainment. "I think it will have an enormous impact across all industries in terms of making mundane office work essentially more efficient or unnecessary." Speaking about GTA 6 interest among younger gamers, Zelnick added: "If you have a console and you're over 17, just explain to me how is it that you've decided, no GTA 6, not interested. I just don't see it personally but you don't like to claim success before it occurs."

And on in-game ads, Zelnick commented: "[It's] very difficult for me to believe that we would want to have interstitial advertising in a game that someone paid 70 or 80 bucks for, [that] would seem unfair."

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared a St Patrick's Day themed GTA Online update. A social media post said: "Happy St Patrick's Day! Celebrate in GTA Online by hunting for new Lucky Clover balloons through 25 March. "Locate all 25 and the elusive Golden Clover balloon to get the Lucky Clover and Golden Clover outfits. Plus, other special attire and more."

GTA 6 pre-order update hope from GTA6 There are hopes online for an imminent update on GTA 6 pre-orders after a small change was noticed on Xbox's page for the game. Redditor Dear_Atmosphere_7911 spotted a new 'terms of transaction' link has appeared and asked the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Could this mean pre-orders are around the corner?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. 147Wildboy said: "How did you even notice this? 😂" throwawayjware said: "There is definitely some backend preparation happening... It basically just means that the store page is being set up so people can eventually buy / pre-order the game but it could be a few weeks, or one or two months. We just don't know yet..." Emergency-Chef3704 said: "Pre-orders 100 per cent will start soon; the only question is whether it will be in April or May."

GTA 6 news speculation 'doesn't even really matter that much' says prominent creator Gaming content creator GameRoll, who regularly posts about Grand Theft Auto and Rockstar Games, has said recent speculation about a GTA 6 update "doesn't really matter that much" as he's confident something official will be shared soon. GameRoll posted on X / Twitter: "A lot of speculation regarding GTA 6 news has been circling. But honestly, I think we're so close to Take-Two's May earnings call that it doesn't even really matter that much LMAO. "I'm confident that Rockstar will give us something before then regardless. I really think that they'll want to lock in 19 November before that big call. "So basically, whether trailer 3 is next week or in eight from now, no matter what the wait is already pretty much over."

Another YouTuber makes GTA 6 April claim Another YouTuber has claimed that there could be some sort of GTA 6 announcement in April. GameRiot posted about "something GTA 6 related in April" on X / Twitter and added: "Just a rumour. Heard some rumblings from a few people." When quizzed about where this was heard from exactly, another reply from GameRiot said: "Someone in the press and a few people in the a [sic] publisher heard something." GameRiot also claimed it is "not delay related". This is just speculation at this time and it's not currently known if there will be an official GTA 6 update in April.

GTA 6 announcement imminent? There is speculation online there could soon be some sort of GTA 6 announcement after some "unusual activity" from Rockstar Games. Usually, the studio shares an update on new events happening each week in GTA Online. But @GTAVI_Countdown spotted Rockstar has actually announced updates for the next three weeks on a Newswire post, claiming the studio could be "clearing its schedule and leaving a suspicious window open for a potential GTA 6 announcement before 1 April". To be clear, this is nothing more than speculation at this time.

YouTuber 'hunch' about GTA 6 trailer 3 Posting on X / Twitter, Australian YouTuber TGG has a "hunch" GTA 6 trailer 3 will release "in early April". In the comments, TGG added: "If I'm right I'll tell y'all what gave it away, but it COULD be nothing..." GTA 6 trailer 3 has not yet been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.



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