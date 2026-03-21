Trump slammed over ‘disgraceful’ political endorsement

You may think that US president Donald Trump’s full attention at the moment is on the war in Iran which he started alongside Israel, but the 79-year-old managed to find the time to film a social media video endorsing one controversial individual: Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán.

The far-right, authoritarian PM faces parliamentary elections in his country in April, and on Saturday he shared a video of Trump and thanked the convicted felon for his support.

In the almost two-minute clip, Trump says: “I am endorsing his election, which is coming up pretty soon. He has my complete and total endorsement, as a matter of fact.

“The prime minister has been a strong leader who’s shown the entire world what’s possible when you defend your borders, your culture, your heritage, your sovereignty and your values. He’s such a fantastic guy and it’s such an honour to endorse him.

“Our two countries are showing the way towards a revitalised West, that will protect our citizens, uplift our children and lead the world for generations to come.”

And as one X/Twitter user noted in response to the video, the endorsement comes hours after The Washington Post reported that Russians proposed a staged assassination attempt to help Orbán get re-elected:

Another wrote that Ronald Reagan “would have needed a drink”:

“I wonder if they realise how toxic Trump’s endorsement is right now,” pondered Kate from Kharkiv:

AnatolijUkraine, another Ukrainian X account, branded Trump’s move “disgraceful”:

And Brussels' attorney Fernand Kueleneer said he “would be ashamed”:

It’s not really giving ‘America First’, is it?

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