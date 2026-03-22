Jason Momoa shares heartfelt update amid Hawaii’s worst flooding in years

Jason Momoa shared an emotional update from Hawaii after severe storms forced him and thousands of others to evacuate.

Oahu is facing its most severe flooding in over two decades, as swelling waters around the Wahiawa Dam have prompted widespread evacuations across the area.

"We’re safe now, but there are a lot of people who weren’t, so sending all our love," the actor shared with his 17 million Instagram followers.

"The North Shore is pretty gnarly right now. So just love, and hopefully everyone is safe and getting out, and we can get together and figure out how we help everyone. And all my love, and stay safe out there."

Momoa also showed footage of the "crazy" flooding near his dad's house.

Jason Momoa/Instagram Stories

The Honolulu-born actor has been actively sharing updates on Instagram, describing the past few weeks as "heavy."

In one post, he wrote, "The storms, the flooding, the constant rain across Oʻahu have affected so many of our people, especially those already facing hardship."

He added, "Seeing families displaced, communities struggling, and our unhoused neighbors hit the hardest".

Momoa urged everyone to look out for their neighbours in the days ahead, writing, "That's what aloha is. It's showing up for each other when it matters most."

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of Hawaii, in effect until Sunday afternoon, including Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and the Big Island.

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