Chappell Roan laughs off Grammys critics over sheer Mugler dress

Chappell Roan turned heads at the 2026 Grammys over the weekend, donning a daring Mugler gown that quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about looks.

The 'Pink Pony Club' singer stepped out in a skin-tone bodice complete with faux nipple piercings and detailed tattoo designs. From the mock piercings flowed sheer, floor-length burgundy fabric, finished off with a dramatic matching cape for good measure.

Unsurprisingly, the ensemble immediately had social media talking. Fans rushed to praise the bold fashion moment, with many dubbing the look "lethal".

One admirer joked: "Chappell Roan’s outfit last night was iconic and those hating on it have no taste."



Another weighed in: "Chappell Roan's sheer Mugler 2026 Grammys look: bold, campy, nearly topless. Iconic slay or too much?"

Getty Images

Not everyone was sold, however, with some viewers left scratching their heads over the provocative choice.

Now, Roan — born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz — has responded to the comments. Addressing the reactions online, she laughed: "Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit."

She also shared photos from the night alongside the caption: "The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D".

Roan rounded things out by thanking the Grammys for the invite and giving credit where it was due, shouting out the stylists and glam team responsible for bringing the unforgettable look to life, from makeup and hair to nails and beyond.

