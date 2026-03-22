Trump’s latest Strait of Hormuz remarks are reminding people of one particular moment

US president Donald Trump’s handling of coronavirus in America is arguably a major part of the Republican’s presidential legacy, and now X/Twitter users have been reminded of that period of time thanks to the convicted felon’s latest comments on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

As a reminder, the Strait is one of the world’s major shipping routes, but is currently under a blockade by Iran – although Trump thinks that could soon change.

Asked about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, he told reporters: “It’s a simple military manoeuvre, it’s relatively safe, but we need a lot of help – in the sense that we need ships, we need volume.

“NATO could help us, but they so far haven’t had the courage to do so. Others could help us, but we don’t use it.

“At a certain point, it will open itself. At a certain point.”

And this unusual phrasing has sparked comparisons to remarks made by Trump in February 2020, when he predicted that the virus is “going to disappear”:

Obviously, as the rest of that year proved, it very much did not.

“I’m getting similar vibes,” commented on X/Twitter user, quoting the president’s 2020 prediction:

Another noted: “He said the same thing about Covid, then a million Americans died from Covid”:

Jo Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz, asked: “He’s a week away from asking about injecting disinfectants into it, isn’t he?”

Democrat candidate Fred Wellman branded Trump “the dumbest president ever”:

While journalist and novelist Molly Jong-Fast asked the very important question of “how would that even work?”:

Trump’s latest comments on the Iran war he started with Israel come just days after he told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade that the conflict would end “when I feel it”.

“When I feel it in my bones,” he said.

Well, then…

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