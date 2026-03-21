BTS comeback sparks online frenzy as fans react to Netflix mega stream

BTS fans flooded social media on Saturday as the globally renowned K-pop group made their long-awaited return to the stage after three years.

Riding the momentum of their fifth studio album, Arirang, the group delivered an electrifying set featuring both classic hits and new tracks at Seoul’s iconic Gwanghwamun Square.

The special concert event, BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang, was streamed live on Netflix, opening with 'Body to Body,' the first track from the new album.

"We are finally here, and we are seeing you again. The fact that I’m speaking here, I am so moved," Jimin told the 22,000-strong crowd

It didn't take long for fans to turn to social media to share their reactions in real time, watching from around the world.

With Netflix predicted to pull in a staggering 50 million viewers ahead of the broadcast, many were surprised that the livestream ran seamlessly without any crashes or technical issues.

"I genuinely cannot believe Netflix survived," one quipped.

Many were quick to hone in on their favourite segments from the hour-long show.

One fan hailed the Netflix gig "mind-blowing and magnificent".

Another praised Netflix for providing viewers with "absolute perfection".

Meanwhile, another "cried the entire time".

That said, a few were slightly unamused by some of the camera angles throughout the show, calling some of the audience pans "frustrating".

One wrote: "For many ARMY who tuned in specifically to see RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook after such a long wait, those frequent pans felt frustrating—almost like the production was more interested in documenting 'the event' than capturing the artists at its center."

Another shared: "Since there were clearly multiple cameras filming, I really hope the edited version uses more of that stage footage. There were lots of audience pans when key moments were happening, and it felt like we missed a lot of BTS moments. Would love the reupload team to consider this"

A third quipped: "Stop showing aerials of the crowd, I’m here to watch BTS dance and sing not a skyline of South Korea :)."

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.