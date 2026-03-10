Chappell Roan firmly pushed back at paparazzi "disrespecting" her boundaries in Paris.

The 'Pink Pony Club' singer was in the city during fashion week and had attended the Alexander McQueen exhibition earlier that day.

In footage that has since gone viral, Chappell was seen heading out for dinner when photographers surrounded her with their cameras. In response, the 28-year-old pulled out her own phone and began filming them.

“When you’re disregarded as a human, this is what it’s like. I’m just trying to go to dinner, and I’ve asked these people several times to get away from me," she’s heard saying, before panning the camera towards them.

"These are all the people who are completely disregarding all of my boundaries," she continued as she asked them to leave her alone.

While some argued that it's a part of the celebrity package, many fans jumped to defend Chappell, sparking a debate around paparazzi culture.

"I love that there are celebrities like Chappell Roan who openly challenge paparazzi culture. Why shouldn’t celebrities be hostile to people who normalised harassment against them?" one wrote.

Another penned: "People refuse to acknowledge the fact that paparazzi are literal stalkers. Their job is to find celebrities' locations and photograph them, and shove papers in their face. God forbid she wants basic respect? Last time she yelled it worked because they KNOW they're in the wrong."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "She's been loudly and publicly setting boundaries since she blew up, and she's not softening that stance for anyone. The discomfort of being filmed when you don't want to be is exactly the point she's making by filming back. Quite sad."

One fan pointed to a snippet from Chappell's 2024 statement, in which she addressed predatory behaviour disguised as admiration.

"If you’re still asking, ‘Well, if you didn’t want this to happen, then why did you choose a career where you knew you wouldn’t be comfortable with the outcome of success?’—understand this: I embrace the success of the project, the love I feel, and the gratitude I have. What I do not accept are creepy people, being touched, and being followed," one paragraph read.

Indy100 reached out to Chappell Roan's representative for comment

