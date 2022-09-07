Crocs are a bit of a “Marmite” shoe that people either love or hate, but singer Charli XCX has offered her unusual and NSFW opinion on men that wear them.

The admittedly extremely comfortable foam clogs have grown in popularity in recent years thanks to celebs such as Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny and Post Malone deciding to rock them.

But it seems Charli XCX has only just caught on to the hype as she tweeted about Crocs and claimed that men who commit to wearing them give off “big d**k” vibes.

It all started when the singer tweeted: “Why have I only just discovered crocs ?”

The following day, she followed up her prior statement, adding: “Also I feel like if ur a man who fully commits to crocs then u probs have a big dick?? that’s just the vibe I get.”

Plenty of Croc-wearing men in the comments offered their agreement with Charli XCX’s view.

One person wrote: “CHARLI BACKING ME UP RN.”

Another Twitter user said: “DM-ing this to the ‘Dads who wear crocs’ groupchat to let them know our stock is headed up.”





Someone else added: “Wow what a beautiful day to lounge around in my Lightning McQueen crocs.”



But, Charli XCX’s opinions on Crocs didn’t stop there, as she told another Twitter user she thinks socks and Crocs are the only way to go.

