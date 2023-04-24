A reality TV star has been urged to seek medical help after fans spotted an alarming detail in a recent bikini pic.

Chloe Ferry, 27, who is known for her time on Geordie Shoreand Celebrity Big Brother, posted a holiday snap to Instagram, showing her posing for the camera in a low-cut crop top.

She captioned the photo: “Come closer baby”. And indeed, fans followed her instruction by taking a closer look at the image.

They were swiftly left more concerned than enticed, however, after noticing that one of her breasts looked a little misshapen, suggesting a potential post-surgical complication.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Ferry has spent an estimated £50,000 on plastic surgery including two breast enlargements and one reduction.

One worried follower commented on her picture: “Hi, I worked for years as a cosmetic nurse, I’m no expert in cosmetic surgery as such but I feel your implant has flipped around, it’s not a serious issue but aesthetically it causes asymmetry. This can sometimes be corrected in clinic by your surgeon.”

Similarly another said: “Not being rude but you need to get your right boob looked at. It looks like the implant has moved. Being a nurse and working on a breast ward, I see people needing this fixed a lot.”





Ferry travelled to Turkey for her third, and perhaps final, boob job back in 2020. In 2021 she reportedly declared she was “done” with plastic surgery.

The 27-year-old admitted she became “obsessed” with getting work done after joining Geordie Shore in 2015 and clocking co-star Charlotte Crosby's lip fillers, according to Mail Online.

However, after acknowledging that she’d had the most cosmetic enhancements out of the whole cast, she decided to stop, apparently in the hope of being taken more seriously.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.