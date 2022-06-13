Chris Evans hilariously responded to “photoshopped” pictures of him at Disneyland.

Evans has recently joined the Pixar family as the voice behind Buzz Lightyear in the new movie Lightyear.

And to seemingly commemorate that, he took a weekend trip to Disneyland in California.

Pixar shared two images of the actor’s appearance at the happiest place on Earth on its Twitter account.

“Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans), voice of #Lightyear, made a special appearance yesterday at Disney California Adventure Park! Check out photos from yesterday and see #Lightyear in theaters on June 17! @Disneyland,” the post’s caption read.

But taking a closer look at the photos, it seems that there is something interesting going on - Evans appeared to be photoshopped in!

People took to the comments to share their thoughts and opinions on the supposed magical editing.

One wrote: “Why he look like a cardboard cutout though[?].”

“Reminds me of the pictures we got when I was a kid where they printed Tinkerbell on the picture, so it looked like I was holding her,” another added.

A third wrote: “He didn’t move AT ALL between these pictures???”

Others took it upon themselves to create their own photoshop images of Evans in various places. Check them out below.

However, on the same day Pixar posted the photos, Evans took to his own Twitter to share that he has “ a very disciplined pose.”

“I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose.

“(And I don’t know what to do with my hands),” he captioned the post.

And come to think of it, Evans does have a certain way of posing in many of the photos he appears in.

Well, hey, if it’s tried and true and works, there’s no need to change it up!

