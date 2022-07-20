Chris Evans has admitted he is “laser focused” on finding a partner – and people are already thirsting over the actor on social media.

The Captain America actor spoke about being single in a new interview and said he is “trying to find someone that [I’m] looking to spend your life with”.

And it didn’t take long for people to offer themselves as prospective partners to the actor on Twitter.

Speaking to Shondaland while appearing alongside the rest of the cast of new film The Gray Man, he was asked whether he was as laser-focused on anything in real life as his character is at hunting bad guys.

He replied: “Okay, good question. Thank you for a good question. My goodness. Laser focus — you know what? We’re gonna do this. I’m gonna give you a good answer.”

The actor seems pretty focused on finding someone to settle down with

Evans went on to say: “The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with. I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into.

“Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that.”

Safe to say, the comments have put some fans on high alert.

“I'M RIGHT HERE, I WILL DROP LITERALLY EVERYTHING TO MARRY THIS MAN,” a user emphatically said.

“Babe, I’m available,” another hopeful wrote.

Another joked: “You wanna revive the bachelor franchise? here's your chance.”

It’s not the only thing which has been on Evans’ mind recently.

The actor asked how he can ever go back to “regular interviews” after being questioned while surrounded by a group of puppies.

The Marvel star hailed the experience, organised by Buzzfeed, as the “greatest interview ever” after being “overwhelmed” by tiny dogs.

