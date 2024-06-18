Chrissy Teigen defends herself over 'dirty' bath water

Chrissy Teigen fans have jumped to her defence following a bathtime clip posted by her husband John Legend.

Earlier this week, the 'All of Me' singer took to his Instagram to promote his Loved01 skincare brand.

"Sometimes you gotta exfoliate! @chrissyteigen’s favorite @loved01skin product," he penned alongside a clip of Teigen in the bath in what some people have called "dirty" without listening to the context.



"This could’ve stayed in John’s phone," another penned.

Teigen was forced to clap back at the backlash, simply responding: "The water is dirty because I’m getting my body makeup off, like I said in the video my sweet angels!"

Fans have since jumped to the model's defence, with one saying: "Not dirty water people. She’s not dirty. She’s exfoliating to get her body makeup off. If you listen to the video."

Another reiterated: "She literally says that she’s getting her body makeup off. That’s makeup. Not dirt."

Some people believed the video was "inappropriate," to which one supporter hit back: "Why are people making declarations about her lack of clothing? You literally see more skin when she is wearing a bikini and this model has plenty of bikini photos online. No need to announce unfollowing. Their kids won't go hungry and you won't be missed."

Meanwhile, many more were only just learning about Legend's skincare brand.

Loved01 was designed for people "with melanin-rich skin in mind because we believe our community deserves great skincare at an affordable price," Legend explained on the official site.

"Our functional line of dermatologist-approved formulas are crafted to nourish, moisturize and gently balance pH, leaving skin glowing, vibrant and beautiful."

