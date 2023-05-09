Kim Kardashian lookalike, Christina Ashten Gourkani, sadly died last month a day after receiving a cosmetic procedure. Now, the alleged "unlicensed" practitioner could face charges.

The 34-year-old OnlyFans model suffered a cardiac arrest on April 20. According to San Mateo County District, it came a day after she was believed to have received "several injections" of silicone in her buttocks. The practitioner allegedly did not have a licence to practice medicine.

According to The Daily Post, the woman was arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport and will allegedly be extradited to Redwood City. The outlet claims the practitioner will be charged with involuntary manslaughter and practising medicine without a license resulting in great bodily injury.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Last month, Gourkani's family set up a GoFundMe page for the model to raise funds for the funeral.

"After arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare as we were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest," the post read.

It continued: "Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to a medical procedure that took a turn for the worse. For the privacy of Christina Ashten, our family and the investigation no other details will be shared at this time."









Since the news of her death, people flooded Gourkani's Instagram posts with heartbroken comments.

"RIP My Angel. I still can't believe it. I have no words. We will always miss you," one person wrote while another added: "OMG NO WAYYYYY YOU WERE SUCH A SWEAT SOUL.. IM LOST FOR WORDS RIGHT NOW."

A third penned: "My sweet angel baby!!!!!! RIP. My heart is broken."

Indy100 reached out to Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.