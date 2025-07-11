Ed Gamble and Phil Wang trash talk ahead of Clash of the Comics wrestling bout





- YouTube www.youtube.com

Is it a Comedy Show? Is it a Wrestling show? Yes.



Ahead of Clash of the Comics taking over the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on 8 October, indy100's Liam O'Dell caught up with Ed "The Gambler" Gamble, Phil "Kill" Wang and Max "The Dosh" Fosh to discuss what fans can expect from the unique event.

Last time around, Gamble and wrestler Bullit controversially stole the wrestling belt from Phil Wang and Simon Miller, with the two comics now set to compete in a "Battle for the Belt" bout to determine the true winner.

Meanwhile, Fosh, who technically became the world's richest man for seven minutes in 2022, said his biggest competition was "the taxman".

