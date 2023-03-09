Cole Sprouse mocked for 'smoking' during 'Call Her Daddy' podcast appearance

Cole Sprouse is the latest star to sit down with Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast, where he opened up about his love life and career. Despite the candid revelations, there was one moment that went viral for all the wrong reasons: his smoking style.

In a clip spreading across Twitter, the 30-year-old was asked about his past relationship with fellow Riverdale star Lily Reinhart, who he dated for three years.

"You had a relationship with a cast mate on Riverdale,” Cooper said in the segment, before asking: "How did you navigate a breakup with someone that you work with?”

"It was really hard," he said about working with his ex. "I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other."

When asked why the pair parted ways, Sprouse paused to take a drag – which opened up an onslaught of critics online with one saying he gave them the "ick".

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



"Making smoking look this uncool is almost impressive," one tweet read, while another person added: "He smokes like he would play guitar for you on a first date while you sit there wanting to die."

"All due respect he does not have the it factor necessary to get away with smoking inside," a third wrote.

The former Disney star confirmed the split from Reinhart in an August 2020 Instagram post.

He wrote: "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.