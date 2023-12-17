Scarlett Johansson's husband, Saturday Night Live host Colin Jost, was tricked into trolling her and her movies on the Christmas episode of the long-running US show.

Jost, who hosts the Weekend Update segment on SNL with Micheal Che, took part in the annual Christmas joke swap where both men write jokes for each other that neither have seen before the show goes live.

The segment began with Che introducing a woman who he identified as Black poet and activist Hattie Davis who he said last appeared on the show on "season 3, 46 years ago."

The skit, which is typically brutal and aims to get each man to cringe as much as possible, featured jokes about Barack Obama, Beyonce and Michael Jackson but the harshest who inexplicably mocked his wife and Martin Luther King Jr's wife.

In the final joke Jost was tricked into saying: "New York state now allows movie theaters to serve alcohol, which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies."

The screen then showed an image of Johansson in the Marvel blockbuster Black Widow, which safe to say isn't a "little art house movie."

The worst was yet to come for Jost who added: "I’m kidding, honey. I love all of your movies. And if you ask me, you’re an even better black widow than Coretta Scott King.”

The screen then showed an image of the King's which prompted a shock look of disapproval from Davis, whose inclusion in the segment was made apparent after that zinger.

Many viewers loved the joke swap and called it the funniest ever.

One viewer said: "Haven't laughed this hard at a Weekend Update in a long time. Che torched Colin HARD at the end."

Another added: "Maybe the most brutal one they’ve done."

A third wrote: "Colin Jost being tortured on live television is my favorite SNL bit."

Another said: "That weekend update oooo they both going to hell."

Che didn't get off easy though whose joke about Beyonce was just as brutal. Jost wrote for him to say: "Last month Beyoncé posted a photo on Instagram of herself in a chrome Versace dress and platinum blonde hair that many people online described as ‘too white.' In fact, Beyoncé looked so white that I was finally attracted to her.”

