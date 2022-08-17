People have turned to Twitter to remember pop star Darius Campbell Danesh, who died aged 41 on August 11.

Simon Cowell led tributes, calling him a "charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with".

Cowell recalled the first time he saw Campbell Danesh on television 20 years got, when he "got to know him really well".

He told PA: "His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to his family and friends."

Fans of the star have also shared their condolences online, with one saying: "There will only ever be one Darius Campbell Danesh. A true gent with a kind soul & mischievous tinkle in his eye. From that eventful first audition to him kindly inviting me to see him perform on the West End stage".



Another added: "I am gutted. Such a kind man. Saw me struggling at Heathrow with my bag after we’d come off the same flight from Dublin. Came over, got my bag of the conveyer belt and walked holding it for me, with me, through arrivals. Darius Danesh, you shall be missed".

Many others remember his number one hit, 'Colourblind'.





















Following his death, Campbell Danesh’s family issued a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiner's office.



"The local police department has confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."

