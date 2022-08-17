People have turned to Twitter to remember pop star Darius Campbell Danesh, who died aged 41 on August 11.
Simon Cowell led tributes, calling him a "charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with".
Cowell recalled the first time he saw Campbell Danesh on television 20 years got, when he "got to know him really well".
He told PA: "His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to his family and friends."
Fans of the star have also shared their condolences online, with one saying: "There will only ever be one Darius Campbell Danesh. A true gent with a kind soul & mischievous tinkle in his eye. From that eventful first audition to him kindly inviting me to see him perform on the West End stage".
Another added: "I am gutted. Such a kind man. Saw me struggling at Heathrow with my bag after we’d come off the same flight from Dublin. Came over, got my bag of the conveyer belt and walked holding it for me, with me, through arrivals. Darius Danesh, you shall be missed".
Many others remember his number one hit, 'Colourblind'.
\u201cColourblind was, in all sincerity, an absolute banger\u201d— Tom Hourigan (@Tom Hourigan) 1660664533
\u201cColourblind will never stop being a banger. RIP Darius x\u201d— Owen Jones (@Owen Jones) 1660668122
\u201cCan't believe Darius is gone. Colourblind is an absolute banger and our go to song for requests at weddings and parties. 41 is no age to go.\u201d— Craig Fraser (@Craig Fraser) 1660666295
\u201cColourblind was an absolute banger, and he was the first big character on the singer reality shows in this country. RIP Darius \ud83d\ude1e\u201d— Jonathan Mruczek (@Jonathan Mruczek) 1660665462
\u201cColourblind was and always will be an absolute banger RIP Darius Danesh my brother\u201d— Daniel Murray (@Daniel Murray) 1660666302
\u201cSo very sad to hear about Darius. That series of Pop Idol is THE pop culture moment for me. Such a strong memory. And then Colourblind! A banger and I will not hear otherwise. That whole album was great pop.\u201d— Gemma Cartwright (@Gemma Cartwright) 1660666211
\u201cSuch sad news about Darius passing away. \u2018Colourblind\u2019 was a pure 10/10 pop banger. #RIPDarius\ud83d\udda4\u201d— Squashua (@Squashua) 1660667503
Following his death, Campbell Danesh’s family issued a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiner's office.
"The local police department has confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.
"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."
