Cruz Beckham has sparked quite the debate after posing for a new photoshoot, with the teenager appearing topless for i-D magazine.

His mum Victoria revealed it was a tribute to his dad, David, but the internet doesn’t seem convinced, with some users branding the shoot “disturbing” due to his age.

Victoria shared pictures from the photoshoot a day after Cruz turned 17, pictured with pink hair, shirtless with white boxers and jeans down to his ankles.

It’s similar to an image of his dad, who appeared on the cover of The Homme Plus magazine in May last year. Both photo shoots were by American photographer Steven Klein.

Victoria then posted the two pictures side by side on her Instagram stories and revealed the latest shoot was a tribute to dad David.

"He learned from the best," she told her 29.5million followers.

However, the shoot hasn’t gone down with social media users, with some calling it “scary” and “sad” – with many criticising the fact he’s still underage.

Some also hit out Cruz’s butterfly tattoo, pointing out that it is illegal to get tattooed before the age of 18 in the UK.

“Nice to see his parents breaking the law by letting their son have tattoos under age,” one comment said.

“Very disturbing,” another said, with one adding: “Don’t like this for a kid, it’s totally inappropriate.”

“OMG he is only 17! let him be his age," another commented.

The interview with Cruz saw him speak about his future, saying he’s looking to make it in the music industry after first thinking about playing football professionally.

He’s not the only member of the Beckham family to star in a fashion shoot recently.

Romeo was previously unveiled as GQ Korea’s February cover star – and social media attention soon turned to his incredibly strong genes, with everyone baffled as to how it was possible to look identical to both of his famous parents at the same time.

