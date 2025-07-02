GTA 6 LIVE: Pre-order speculation swells as Rockstar makes key website update

Brand new GTA 6 details, theories and speculation keep emerging after Rockstar Games released trailer 2.

The latest trailer had the biggest video launch in history, with more than 475 million views in its first 24 hours across all platforms.

Along with it, the studio also released loads of new screenshots, fresh artwork from the game and updated its website.

This all comes after Rockstar Games announced the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date of 26 May 2026.

Pre-order speculation swells as Rockstar makes key website update Speculation is swelling that GTA 6 preorders may be available soon after Rockstar Games made a key update to its website. Recently, GTA 6 was finally made available to Wishlist on Xbox, weeks after it appeared on the PS Store.

Rockstar's website has now been updated to include links to Wishlists on both the PS Store and Xbox under the title 'Wishlist Now'. Because of this, speculation is growing online that preorders for GTA 6 could land soon.

New Red Dead Online trailer Rockstar Games has dropped a new trailer for Red Dead Online, understood to be the first in four years. A social media post said: "Embark upon four new adventures that require steely resolve and courage in the face of the odd, twisted and downright supernatural. Strange Tales of the West are now available in Red Dead Online." There is speculation online this could hint that Rockstar is working on next gen support for Red Dead Redemption 2.

'We actually got new Red Dead Online content before GTA 6' Perhaps somewhat unexpectedly, Rockstar Games is understood to have sent out a community email with details about an update for Red Dead Online. @videotechuk_ posted: "New Red Dead Online content as part of the event month, announced in a community email: Strange Tales of the West includes a set of new Telegram missions, book author Theodore Levin (from the single player) needs help investigating 'bizarre and unexplained' mysteries. Players will be tasked tracking down beasts in the waters of Bayou Nwa and undead plagues." This was also confirmed by @GameRoll_ who said: "We actually got new RDO content before GTA 6."

Mobile companion app 'confirmed' in new job listing from GTA6 It seems GTA 6 is all but confirmed to have a mobile companion app as a Redditor spotted Rockstar Games is hiring for a Mobile Engineer in the Online section of its openings. This was initially spotted by Dry-Fault-5557 in the comments of the Marketing Localisation QAs GTA 6 Subreddit post and reposted by Gerald19901. Others have been commenting with what they'd like to see from the potential companion app. Zuijd said: "Would be cool if we can call for a taxi with our companion app, and the taxi arrives in game." ExecuteArgument said: "Can't wait to not be able to feed Jason's pet lizard in 2035 when the app stops working." Soranether said: "We need to be able to scroll through Snapmatic and order cars through the phone, that would be so cool."

Rockstar Games co-founder's first novel release date officially revealed The first novel from Absurd Ventures, a studio co-founded by Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser and former Rockstar writer, producer and director Lazlow Jones, has an official release date. A Better Paradise Volume One: An Aftermath is a novel based on the fictional podcast that released last year.

The novel will release on 14 October.

'Enhanced' screenshots reveal brand new details from GTA6 A Redditor has posted what are claimed to be "enhanced" screenshots by a member of the Mapping Project community that's aiming to piece together what the speculated in-game map will look like. And new details from them have been spotted in the comments. Ashamed-Debt-2692 said: "If you look at Keys, cars seem really small. Map is gonna be huge." Friendly_Bluejay7407 said: "Never noticed the huge skinny radio tower on slide six." Either-Amoeba8232 said: "These in the distance are tornadoes? They are too big for skyscrapers..." Ashtro_ said: "These are cool to look at for hidden details." Emotional-Direction3 said: "Photo eight: in the background there seems to be a mega cloud dump or tornado forming if you look to the left of the helicopter 🚁"

'This game is going to blow away expectations' from GTA6 A Redditor has referenced GTA 6's reported budget and graphics comparison to GTA 5 in the GTA 6 Subreddit and said "this game is going to blow away our expectations". Others have been commenting with their thoughts. Fetty_Wap_Official said: "It's incredible how good looking yet outdated GTA 5 is." dodo-likes-you said: "Waiting for the folks claiming GTA 6 is just slightly better than RDR2." jdp117 said: "The money spent doesn't necessarily equate directly to quality but in this case there's no doubt that GTA 6 will be a generational video game."

New Rockstar job ads good news for game's development It's been spotted online that Rockstar is hiring for Marketing Localisation QAs. Marketing localisation refers to adapting the game to a specific location and culture by translating it and making sure it is culturally relevant and appropriate. It's understood this usually happens towards the end of a game's development cycle. This seems to have been first spotted on X / Twitter by @Vinewood_motors and highlighted again by @videotechuk_. @videotechuk_ also spotted in the additional information section: "Rockstar is looking to pipeline candidates for eventual openings in localisation in the coming months."

