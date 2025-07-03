Donald Trump has reportedly lied once again about the price of gasoline in the US, and people are not happy.

Speaking during a visit to Florida on Tuesday, he said: “Gasoline just hit $1.99 today in five states – $1.99, isn’t that a nice sound? We just hit, in five states, $1.99, $1.98.”

That, as CNN reports, is a lie.

It’s not the first time. Back in April, he said that gas prices had fallen to $1.98 per gallon in three unspecified states – a claim that was met with instant ridicule .





According to data published by AAA, via CNN, Mississippi has the lowest state average price for a gallon of regular gas at $2.71. The national average is around $3.18 per gallon.

The comments sparked an angry reaction on social media, with one calling Trump “delusional”.





One joked that finding a state that has $1.98 was like a task in Squid Game.





It comes as an image has been circulating on social media of Trump with other Republican politicians touring 'Alligator Alcatraz' with critics blasting it as "disgusting" and saying that it "sums up MAGA" .

'Alligator Alcatraz' is a new immigration detention centre that has been quickly built in the Florida Everglades on an old runway. When completed, it will hold up to 5,000 migrants as they await deportation.

