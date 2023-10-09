Influencer Logan Paul is under fire after allegedly only offering the victims of his cryptocurrency project, CryptoZoo, 5-10 per cent of their losses.

CryptoZoo was a cryptocurrency game that Paul described as a "really fun game that makes you money", where he asked fans to invest by purchasing cryptocurrency collectables.

However, a year later, no game materialised, with Paul apparently abandoning the project. Despite this, the CryptoZoo website still says it is "undergoing upgrades" and that "big things are coming!"

At the start of 2023, YouTube investigator known as 'Coffeezilla' uploaded a crypto video titled 'Investigating Logan Paul's Biggest Scam', racking up over 9 million views. The video featured those who had invested in the game, individually listing off the amount of money they had lost from it, anywhere between $15,000 to $500,000.

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Initially, Paul threatened legal action against Coffeezilla for defamation, but days later apologised and said he would take accountability, with part of this including repaying investors. Nine months later, however, and those who requested a refund are still waiting for their money to be returned.

YouTuber 'Kavos' has an alleged update on the situation, saying "reliable sources" are claiming that Paul's "best offer was 5-10 per cent of the losses suffered".

Kavos went on to call it "an absolute disgrace", and added that "before this 'offer' Logan and his team tried to get the case dismissed. There is absolutely no accountability or sympathy for his actions."

Many were outraged at Paul's actions, with one user writing "there's no rock bottom for him".

Whilst another asked "is anyone surprised?" Saying Paul has never "shown an ounce of integrity":

However, some were hesitant to criticise due to the ambiguity of Kavos' "reliable sources":

Indy100 has reached out to Logan Paul for comment.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.