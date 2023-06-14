This Morning's Daisy Payne explains why a 'wild bush' is 'always the best'

Telly gardener Daisy Payne has given fans a giggle with a tongue-in-cheek post during a visit to a farm – saying she prefers a “wild bush”.

The 26-year-old, who is This Morning’s resident flower expert, was at Belvoir elderflower plant to muck in with the harvesting of this year’s crop and deliver it from ‘bush to bar’ within 24 hours.

Afterwards, Daisy uploaded a video of herself looking summery in a flowing dress, with a cheeky little note for her 21,900 followers.

“A wild bush is always the best,” she captioned the post, sharing it alongside a clip of herself chatting to Pev Manners, managing director at Belvoir.

The cheeky TV guest helps him pick some elderflower, before declaring “I’ve got a bit more bush here” and then wanders off, basket in hand – while Pev belts out ‘Singing In The Rain’.

Social media users have been left in stitches at the funny moment – and Daisy’s cheeky caption, with many people poking fun at Pev.

“Pev loves a bit of bush,” said Rupert.

“Yep. Sounds like Pev to me..,” added Lawrence.

“This is too cute, I can’t cope!,” said Stacey, to which Daisy replied ‘Isn’t it! Legendary Pev!”.

“Love it,” said someone else.

“Fantastic.. we’ve been collecting them too xx,” said another person. [sic]

Taking on the ‘bush to bottle 24-hour challenge’, Daisy teamed up with local pickers in a bid to make the refreshing elderflower favourite drinks from start to finish – and deliver it directly to supermarkets and bars within the set timeframe.

She said: “I was delighted to be part of this wonderful harvest.

“I’m a huge fan of elderflower cordial and it was great to find out more about these fantastic flowers, which are both cultivated but also grow wonderfully wild in the hedgerows.

“It was wonderful meeting the local community around Belvoir Farm, who had come out to help us all pick and then transform this wonderful bounty of nature into the delicious drink we all know and love.

“It’s really a unique experience.

“Not only can the pickers earn some extra cash with their endeavours, it’s a fantastic way to enjoy nature, and really understand the process of bush to bottle.”

Pev added: “It's great to take Daisy out of her garden into the wonderful Vale of Belvoir countryside and we’re delighted to say our annual harvest is still going strong, and it was great fun working with Daisy to welcome her into the wonderful wild organic fields at Belvoir Farm.

“It really has given this year’s harvest a brilliant start.”

With a crucial six-week blooming season from late May to the end of June, flowers are picked from the farm’s 60-acre organic plantation and the surrounding hedgerows.

It is the only type of harvest in the UK that relies on the community to help, and people from the surrounding five counties come back year after year to collect flowers and bring them to the company’s headquarters.

Daisy also went behind the scenes to find out more about the brand’s Elderflower Cordial; charting its bush to bottle journey and award-winning recipe that’s now shipped worldwide to over 40 markets.

Taking up the challenge to pick, infuse and blend the flowers with trademark sugar, lemon and spring water that go onto create its signature delicious flavour, Daisy then bottled, boxed and delivered the bottles for customers to enjoy.

Belvoir Farm was established in in 1984 by Pev’s parents, John and Mary Manners.

The Elderflower Cordial is still made to his mum’s original family recipe – with over 30 delicious premium soft drinks also now part of the brand.

He said: “I’ve been picking elderflowers since I was a young boy, when my mother started making elderflower cordial on our kitchen table to her own original recipe.

“The wonder of our cordial is the fantastic taste, which is developed as the freshly-picked flowers gently infuse for 24 hours to be turned into a rich and fragrant cordial, whose recipe has remained the same for nearly 40 years.

“This year’s ‘bush to bottle’ challenge will demonstrate the speed at which we can deliver the freshest tasting Elderflower Cordial, transforming these beautifully fragrant flowers into our delicious drinks, straight off the production line and into the hands our consumers.

“Without compromising on our ingredients, the quality or the great taste our customers love.”

