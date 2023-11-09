Danny DeVito happy he's the 'King of short kings' – but doesn't know what it means

Danny DeVito just found out that people are hailing him the 'King of short Kings' and he's ecstatic – despite not knowing what it actually means.

Devito is currently starring in the Roundabout Theater Company production I Need That, written by Theresa Rebeck and directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. He plays a man named Sam, alongside his real-life daughter Lucy who plays Amelia.

He recently sat down with GQ's Gabriella Paiella about the show and his impressive 45-year career. But, attention soon turned to the fact that social media users have given him a very unique recognition outside of his impressive resume.

When DeVito was told about his short King status online, the 78-year-old responded: "I like it! I haven't heard the term, but it gives me joy. It lifts me up. Thank you."

In 2019, the phrase became popular among social media users to positively describe an attractive man under 5’9”.

It comes after an article last year recommended people reproduce with short men to help save the planet.

“When you mate with shorter people, you’re potentially saving the planet by shrinking the needs of subsequent generations," Mara Altman writes for The Times.

"Lowering the height minimum for prospective partners on your dating profile is a step toward a greener planet."



Altman says shorter people are also more viable for successful lineage because they save resources.



"As resources become scarcer because of the earth’s growing population and global warming, they may also be best suited for long-term survival," Altman wrote.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.