Did Taylor Swift clap back at Dave Grohl over 'playing live' dig?

People think Taylor Swift responded to shade from Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl over his comment about his band playing live while the Eras Tour was not.

Grohl risked facing the wrath of the Swifties on Saturday (22 June), when he addressed the crowd at the Foo Fighters ’ sold-out show at the London Stadium, just a matter of miles away from where Taylor Swift was also performing at Wembley Stadium .

He told the crowd: “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift. So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour’. We’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few f**king errors as well. Just a couple.

“That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying! You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f**king place.”

It seems that the apparent dig at Swift and her concerts was not missed by the pop sensation after she made a comment that was outside of her usual show patter the following night.

Addressing the crowd at her show on Sunday (23 June) after a standing ovation, Swift thanked her crew and particularly referenced the band and how they play live.

"Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band, who’s gonna be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” Swift said. “And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

While it’s unclear if the remark was in response to Grohl, it wouldn’t be the first time the singer has been unimpressed by a dig at her expense .

