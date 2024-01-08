Taylor Swift was not happy at a joke about her at the Golden Globes

Jo Koy took over as this year's Golden Globes host, however, his jokes didn't seem to land with Taylor Swift, who appeared disgruntled at his swipe towards her.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?" he began during a speech. "At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

While there were a few scattered chuckles, Swift was filmed stone-faced and taking a sip out of her champagne.

Awkward.

