Victoria Beckham has mainly eaten the same meal for the last 25 years, her husband David Beckham has revealed.

While he enjoys a variety of food, his wife is completely different.

"I get quite emotional about food and wine. When I'm eating something great, I want everyone to try it," he said, speaking to Ruthie Rogers on Tuesday's episode of iHeart's "River Cafe Table 4."



He continued, "Unfortunately, I'm married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She will very rarely deviate away from there."

He continued: "The only time she's ever probably shared something that's been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper, and it was the most amazing thing.

"It was one of my favorite evenings. I can't remember what it was, but I know she's not eaten it since."

And as for cooking at home, it is David who also handles most of it.

"I love to cook for my parents. I love to cook for my friends," he said, later adding, "I was in the kitchen the other day, cooking for the kids and Victoria was like, 'Can I help? What can I do?' and I was like, 'Honestly, sit down, have a vodka and tonic, relax, be with the kids. This is what I love to do.'"

If it ain't broke...

