Davina McCall has been flooded with thousands of well-wishes following a shock announcement she'll be undergoing a brain operation for a rare brain tumour.

A few months ago, McCall delivered a menopause talk and was offered a health scan in return.

During the scan, doctors found a "very rare" colloid cyst. "I thought I was going to ace but it turned out I had a benign brain tumour which is very rare, three in a million," she told her Instagram followers.

In the pre-recorded video, McCall shared: "I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, and then I saw quite a few neurosurgeons, I got lots of opinions. I realised that I have to get it taken out."

McCall said she would be in hospital "for around nine days" and she would be "off my phone for a while".

The host urged people "not to worry about me," as she's "doing that enough!"

"I'm not worrying too much, and I am in a good space, and I have all the faith in the world in my surgeon and his team, and I'm handing the reins over to him. He knows what he's doing, and I'm going to do the getting better bit after," she rounded off before telling people she'll "see you on the other side".





Thousands of heartfelt comments soon flooded the post, with one writing: "Saying prayers, sending love and thinking of you. You’ve got this."

Diary of a CEO podcast host Steven Bartlett wrote: "Love you Davina! You’re in the best hands and we can’t wait to give you the biggest Davina-style hug on the other side."

Former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts added: "All the love gorgeous one!! Sending all the healing vibes. Love you!!"

One person said: "Davina, you incredible woman, sending you all my love, strength, courage, and good energy. Can’t wait to see you thriving again."

Another Instagrammer penned: "Wow. Just sending healing vibes and positivity your way. Can’t believe you’ve been facing this. You’re incredible. We’re all so rooting for your speedy recovery and return. Take care and rest easy you lovely human!"

