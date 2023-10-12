Denise Richards branded 'sick' for new OnlyFans collaboration with teenage daughter

Denise Richards has been criticised online for suggesting an OnlyFans collaboration with her 19-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen.

The actress took to the adult website with a snap of the pair, writing: "Should my mini me @samisheen and I do another collab?"

People online got wind of the post and turned to Reddit to express their views – and they certainly didn't hold back.

"If by collaboration she means "family counselling" yes. They should. And immediately," one person wrote, while another added: "Another?! The f**k? This is so cursed."

A third Redditor wrote: "Good for her getting her bag... but a mom-daughter collab... I don't know."





Richards joined OnlyFans back in July 2022, shortly after her daughter first joined.

At the time, Charlie Sheen, father of Sami, openly discussed his disapproval while speaking to Page Six.

"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," he said. "I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

However, since his ex-wife hit back and highlighted that the content was no different to what their daughter posts on other social media sites, he changed his approach ever so slightly.

He told US Weekly, "Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."

"Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly," he added.

