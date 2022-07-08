Doja Cat slid into Noah Schnapp's DMs, asking to be set up with Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson.

The Say So singer, 26, was exposed in a TikTok clip posted by Schnapp, 17, who plays Will Byers in the Netflix hit show. He revealed that Doja had approached him on Instagram, saying: "Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu. Wait no. Does he have a gf?”

He responded: “LMAOO slide into his dms."

The singer then revealed she couldn't find Quinn, 29, on the platform. "IDK his IG or Twitter. He doesn’t have a dm to slide in," she said, to which Schnapp pointed her in the right direction. "Right here ma’am," he wrote

@noahschnapp #stitch with @taradanto thirsty doja





Ahead of messaging Schnapp, Doja opened up about her crush on Quinn, tweeting "Joseph Quinn fine as sh*t," when the Stranger Things new season dropped.

The actor jokingly shared the interaction in a TikTok clip, which has already garnered almost 26 million views.

However, Doja has since hit back saying she "didn't feel comfortable" with the exchange being shared online.

During an Instagram Live with her followers, she said: "I think that, to be fair, first let’s be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over – like there’s no way he’s over 21."

Doja added: "But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s**t. I’m like trying to be super fair. You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f**king f**k up relationships with people. You make mistakes.

"You’re supposed so that you know you’re not to do that in the future. I did my share of f**k ups so that I don’t f**k up again."

She went on to say she was hurt by the 17-year-old sharing their conversation, adding: "The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack.

"That’s like borderline snake s**t, that’s like weasel s**t. And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way.

"Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing."

Schnapp has not yet responded.

