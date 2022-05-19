Donald Trump is having a pretty bad week, after his new business partners filed a document which contains a huge list of all his failings.

The former president’s business shortcomings and the number of current lawsuits he is facing can all be found in the S-4 registration statement filed by Digital World Acquisition Corp.

The company is merging with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. and going public.

It filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, and the document really doesn’t make pleasant reading for Trump.

The document goes into detail about the 75-year-old’s history with declaring bankruptcy, stating the cases of the Trump Taj Mahal, Trump Plaza, the Trump Castle, and the Plaza Hotel, which all filed for bankruptcy.

It read [via Huffington Post]: "Entities associated with President Trump have filed for bankruptcy protection. The Trump Taj Mahal, which was built and owned by President Trump, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 1991. The Trump Plaza, the Trump Castle, and the Plaza Hotel, all owned by President Trump at the time, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 1992. THCR, which was founded by President Trump in 1995, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2004.

“Trump Entertainment Resorts, Inc., the new name given to Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts after its 2004 bankruptcy, declared bankruptcy in 2009. While all of the foregoing were in different businesses than TMTG, there can be no guarantee that TMTG’s performance will exceed the performance of those entities.”

It also went into detail of the failed licence agreements with Trump, listing his businesses that have gone out of operation.

“Trump Shuttle, Inc., launched by President Trump in 1989, defaulted on its loans in 1990 and ceased to exist by 1992. Trump University, founded by President Trump in 2005, ceased operations in 2011 amid lawsuits and investigations regarding the company’s business practices. Trump Vodka, a brand of vodka produced by Drinks Americas under license from the Trump Organization, was introduced in 2005 and discontinued in 2011.

“Trump Mortgage, LLC, a financial services company founded by President Trump in 2006, ceased operations in 2007. GoTrump.com, a travel site founded by President Trump in 2006, ceased operations in 2007. rump Steaks, a brand of steak and other meats founded by President Trump in 2007, discontinued sales two months after its launch. While all these businesses were in different industries than TMTG, there can be no guarantee that TMTG’s performance will exceed the performance of these entities.”

It’s not everyday that you get a long list of your failures published online for all to see - it's the kind of thing that would give most people nightmares.

