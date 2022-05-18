Former President Donald Trump made his first comments on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, and joked that they appear to be a "lovely couple."

He went on to joke that the Aquaman actress has an arm like a baseball pitcher.

"Has anybody been watching the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial? What a lovely couple," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"First of all, Johnny sued her for writing an article in a tiny 'outlet', that practically nobody read, because he didn't want to get bad publicity. How did that work out? She countersued for $100 million," he said.

The former commander-in-chief further said that the charges are "many and salacious" before mentioning the allegations that Heard threw a vodka bottle at The Pirates of the Caribbean actor that severed his finger.

"She must have a Sandy Koufax arm," Trump continued.

He then concluded the post with a question that wondered if the former couple would get back together.

"Will they get back together and live happily in PEACE?"

During the trial, the jury saw photos of Heard with red marks on her face and listened to her give her testimony about her expertise in using make-up to cover the bruises.

Depp had previously testified that he never struck Heard. And instead, he said that he was the victim of domestic abuse by Heard.

He detailed one incident in 2015 when the couple was in Australia on location for the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Depp said Heard was upset about a postnuptial agreement and decided to throw a bottle of vodka that broke and injured his hand, which severed the tip of his finger.

"I was looking directly at my bone sticking out,' he said.

Depp also noted that Heard once defecated on his side of their bed, which she denied (saying that the dog, Boo was responsible because she had bowel issues."

The actor is suing Heard for $50m in damages to his career and mental health following her 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she said she was a victim of abuse without naming Depp.

Heard also countersued for $100m and said she was defamed by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman when he called her accusations a "hoax."

