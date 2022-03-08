Donald Trump might have moved on after being kicked off Twitter, but things aren’t quite going as he’d liked.

The former president recently launched a new social media site called "Truth Social", having been permanently banned from Twitter after his part in inciting the violent riots that occurred on January 6.

"TRUTH Social is America’s 'Big Tent' social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology," reads the website's description.

Trump isn’t happy with how it’s going after getting off the ground in February, though.

According to a new report from the Daily Beast, the 75-year-old has been overheard angrily swearing over the phone due to being ‘livid’ about the performance of the new platform.

“What the f*** is going on?” he is reported to have said more than once during conversations about the app.

The report also claims Trump has been asking “why more people aren’t using it—why the app isn’t swiftly dominating the competition.”

It cites data analysis by SimilarWeb which states the number of visits a day is down from 2 million on its debut to just 300,000 average visits in a day.

He is also said to be unhappy with the way the launch has been covered, with a number of reports highlighting the technical issues the app has experienced since it was launched.

Truth Social platform arrived on Apple's App Store on February 21, but it sounds like it's not had the start to life Trump had hoped for...

Trump isn't at all happy Saul Leob/AFP via Getty Images

Son of the former President, Don Jr. took to Instagram earlier this year to share that his father has made his first post on the social media platform.

"Get ready for some Truth," Donald Jr. captioned his post, sharing an apparent image of the Truth Social post from his father, which reads: "Get ready! Your favorite president will see you soon."

Indy100 has reached out to Donald Trump’s representatives for comment.

