In a surprising slice of celebrity beef, Donald Trump Jr has slammed Peter Dinklage for condemning the new Disney remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as "f****ing backwards."

Speaking on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, Dinklage had some choice words about the planned live-action version of the 1937 film which is yet to announce a release date.

"I was a little taken aback by [the fact] they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White," he said referring to West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler being cast in the lead role.

The 52-year-old then urged Disney to reconsider the project: "You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.

“You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarves living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox?”

Disney has since responded to Dinklage's concerns and in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, they said: "To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.

“We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

However, Donald Trump Jr was less than impressed with Dinklage's comments and of course, this meant he had to insert himself into the discussion when shared a story from The New York Post on Tuesday (January 25) with the headline: "Disney rethinking Snow White after Peter Dinklage calls out use of dwarves”.

The former US president's son tweeted: "Lol… This is getting so ridiculous."

“Also, it seems he was fine with the dwarf jokes in GOT. I guess it’s all good as long as you’re getting paid? Disney consulting gig coming Spring 2022.”

Who knew Trump Jr was such a fan of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs?

As you can imagine, there were many people on Twitter who slammed Trump Jr's attack on Dinklage.













