Before he delved into the world of politics, Donald Trump was a businessman and television personality who famously said the phrase "You're Fired" while hosting The Apprentice.



And with a reputation for dating and a wandering eye, most people know that Melania is not Trump's first wife.

So how many times has Trump been married? We've rounded up the key relationships in his roller-coaster love life.

Ivana Trump

His first and longest marriage was with the late Ivana Trump, a model and businesswoman.

They wed in 1977, after which Ivana became involved in the family business and helped her husband run Trump casinos in Atlantic City.

During their marriage, the couple had three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric.

However, after 15 years, rumours of an affair caused the couple to get divorced in 1992.

Trump said that divorcing Ivana was among the "darkest days of his life" due to the emotional and financial implications of the break-up.

Ivana received £25m as part of the divorce settlement, and they were on good terms.

Recently, Ivana passed away on Thursday (14 July).

Trump took to Truth Social to post that she had passed away at her home in New York.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," Trump wrote.

He added: "Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her."

Trump and Ivana. Getty

Marla Maples

Trump's second and shortest marriage was with actress Marla Maples.

Trump and Maples reportedly began their relationship while he was still married to Ivana.

The two have one daughter together, Tiffany, who was born in 1993.

They also married just a few months after she was born in the same year.

But by 1997, the former couple separated before they officially divorced in 1999.

Trump and Marla Maples. Getty

Melania Trump

Donald Trump's third and current wife is Melania.

Trump met Melania Knauss at a New York City nightclub while he was on a date with another woman.

One of the things that attracted him to Melania, he said, was that she had no idea of his celebrity status.

After dating for a little, Trump proposed to Melania in 2004, and they married in 2005.

They have one son, Barron, who was born in 2006.

Trump and Melania Getty

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.